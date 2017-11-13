George Hill and the Kings couldn’t hold off John Wall and the Washington Wizards on Monday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards won 110-92.
Why another good start wasn’t enough for Kings in loss to Wizards

By Jason Jones

November 13, 2017 6:31 PM

WASHINGTON

The Kings looked good early for the second consecutive game of this three-game trip.

Once again, however, it didn’t end well.

An early 10-point lead was erased in the second quarter by the Washington Wizards, who took advantage of another bad shooting night by the Kings for a 110-92 victory Monday night at Capital One Arena.

The Kings (3-10) have lost two in a row and finish their trip Wednesday at Atlanta.

John Wall led all players with 21 points and nine of Washington’s 30 assists. George Hill scored 16 points to lead the Kings, who shot 40.5 percent.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

This is what you get when youth is served

The Kings looked good in the first quarter, when the starters played the bulk of the minutes. The second quarter began with only one seasoned player, Kosta Koufos, surrounded by rookies De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson, and second-year players Buddy Hield and Skal Labissiere.

Washington (8-5) seized the momentum in the second against that lineup and the Kings never looked the same.

If the Kings were in a situation where winning trumped player development, sitting the youngsters would have made sense. But that’s not the case and there will be more instances like this throughout the season.

Hill can be a scorer

Hill’s 13 points in the first quarter were a big reason the Kings looked good early. He’s been more about the system than getting his own offense, so seeing him score was a big bonus.

The 16 points were his most since he scored a season-high 21 in a win at Dallas on Oct. 20. His five field goals were the most since that game, when he made nine, and his three 3-pointers matched his season high, also from the Dallas victory.

More from the frontcourt needed

Willie Cauley-Stein, Zach Randolph and Bogdan Bogdanovic could not sustain their offense after the good start, and it was a glaring hole compared to Washington’s frontcourt.

It’s expected the Wizards would have the edge in the backcourt, but the Kings couldn’t overcome their starting frontcourt shooting 9-for-28 for 23 points. Their Washington counterparts scored 37 points.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

