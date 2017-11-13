More Videos

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington 3:53

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington

Pause
De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

Jerry Brown is bringing guest books to California 2:31

Jerry Brown is bringing guest books to California

World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says 0:21

World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says

Placer detectives want this man in Auburn armed robbery 0:53

Placer detectives want this man in Auburn armed robbery

‘We all have to wake up’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says 0:57

‘We all have to wake up’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says

Fast is an understatement: Meet Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 1:21

Fast is an understatement: Meet Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 1:09

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

  • George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington

    George Hill explains why he hadn't been looking to score and why that changed Monday at Washington. Hill scored 16 as the Kings lost 110-92.

George Hill explains why he hadn't been looking to score and why that changed Monday at Washington. Hill scored 16 as the Kings lost 110-92. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
George Hill explains why he hadn't been looking to score and why that changed Monday at Washington. Hill scored 16 as the Kings lost 110-92. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

‘We need him to be aggressive’: Why George Hill looks to play more like he did Monday

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

November 13, 2017 8:08 PM

WASHINGTON

This Kings season is a new experience for just about everyone involved, so forgive George Hill if he hasn’t looked comfortable.

The point guard was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, perennial playoff participants, before landing with Indiana and challenging the Miami teams led by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for supremacy in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, Hill was on another playoff team in Utah.

The theme was the same with each team: winning was the ultimate goal. That’s not the case for the Kings, who dropped their second consecutive game, 110-92 to the Washington Wizards on Monday night at Capital One Arena.

The Kings, as an organization, are more focused on developing young talent, which is why a healthy Hill has already rested for one game this season. And Hill has not played like himself this season, not shooting a lot and playing the role of facilitator.

Hill averaged a career-high 16.9 points last season, but entered Monday scoring just 7.4 a game for Sacramento.

Against the Wizards, Hill looked like himself again. He scored 13 of his 16 points in the first quarter and might have had more if the game not gotten out of hand when the youngsters played, squandering a first-quarter lead that Hill and the starters built.

Hill said this season is “definitely different” but says the way he played against the Wizards is what he plans to do going forward.

“I’ve always been on a team where we had a lot of guys who had experience and things like that,” Hill said. “This year has been tough so far, trying to learn the guys, be a mentor and teach at the same time. Plus the fact that sometimes you lose yourself in situations like that. I take full responsibility for the way I’ve been playing. I’ve got to come out with a better George from here on out.”

Hill shot 5 for 9 from the field, including making all three of his 3-point attempts. His 16 points were his third-highest total of the season and the most since he scored a season-high 21 points in an Oct. 20 victory in Dallas.

Nine shots is not a lot, but that’s how many Hill had taken in the previous two games combined. Entering Monday, Hill was averaging 6.9 shots, on pace to be the second-lowest of his career. He averaged 4.8 shots his rookie year.

“On every pick-and-roll I’ve been coming off looking to pass and not being the same guy I’ve been before coming here, looking to score,” Hill said. “Trying to just play the right way and lead by example and things like that. Just talking to Vince (Carter) earlier and some of my family ... they told me to go out there and look to score first and try to make passes second and that’s what I tried to do (Monday).”

Garrett Temple said it was “good to see George get going and be the player we know he is” against the Wizards. The Kings have had issues starting games well, but they built a 10-point lead in the first quarter.

The Kings’ lead disappeared when members of the young second-unit could not deal with Washington’s more experienced reserves.

“We need G. Hill to be aggressive,” Temple said. “We need him to be aggressive with the way this team is built. At the beginning of the season he really didn’t know how to attack his role and we continue to tell him to be aggressive, just play your game and we’re going to fit in around it.”

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Hill said he’s committed to being himself on the court. That means shooting, staying aggressive and looking to score and become a score-first player.

“I’ve got to take it upon myself and do what really got me to stay in this league a couple years,” Hill said. “And that’s score the ball.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington 3:53

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington

Pause
De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

Jerry Brown is bringing guest books to California 2:31

Jerry Brown is bringing guest books to California

World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says 0:21

World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says

Placer detectives want this man in Auburn armed robbery 0:53

Placer detectives want this man in Auburn armed robbery

‘We all have to wake up’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says 0:57

‘We all have to wake up’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says

Fast is an understatement: Meet Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 1:21

Fast is an understatement: Meet Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 1:09

'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

  • De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

    "It takes all five guys out there to come out strong," says Fox, following loss to Pacers Tuesday night.

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops