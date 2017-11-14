More Videos

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

Pause
George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington 3:53

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington

De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit 1:45

De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut 1:53

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut

At least 5 dead after California shootings 3:02

At least 5 dead after California shootings

Here's what happened in fatal pedestrian accident on El Camino 0:41

Here's what happened in fatal pedestrian accident on El Camino

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

Jerry Brown rips Trump over climate hoax 0:52

Jerry Brown rips Trump over climate hoax

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

  • George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington

    George Hill explains why he hadn't been looking to score and why that changed Monday at Washington. Hill scored 16 as the Kings lost 110-92.

George Hill explains why he hadn't been looking to score and why that changed Monday at Washington. Hill scored 16 as the Kings lost 110-92. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
George Hill explains why he hadn't been looking to score and why that changed Monday at Washington. Hill scored 16 as the Kings lost 110-92. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

How are Kings coping so far? ‘Hopefully I can have some hair by the end of this’

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

November 14, 2017 6:13 PM

ATLANTA

“It is what it is” might be the most played-out sports cliché, but there might not be a better way to describe how the 2017-18 Kings season is unfolding.

And it’s something you’ll likely hear from players, especially older players, as the season progresses.

The Kings (3-10) entered Tuesday with the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Sacramento’s minus-11.1 point differential is worst in the league.

Normally, it would be time to panic, but this team wasn’t expected to be good.

Everyone knows the deal. It’s about patience and the future and every other cliche about trusting the process. But knowing this was coming doesn’t mean it’s easy to manage.

“It’s tough, but it is what it is though,” said Kings guard Garrett Temple. “You just worry about when you’re on the court, try to produce, try to do what you can do, however long that is. And when you’re not, try to continue to try to teach and point out things they don’t know and be patient. Patience is a virtue, especially this season.”

Patience is required of the front office, too.

The Kings’ lack of a first-round draft pick in 2019 (the last cost of the 2015 trade with Philadelphia) makes it understandable they would take their losses this season while developing youth and hoping to get lucky in the draft lottery next spring.

“We know that we’re a young team, an undeveloped and inexperienced team,” said guard George Hill. “But the best way to (develop) is you go through those tough, adversity times and try to learn from it.” 　

If the first 13 games are any indication, more humbling defeats and opportunities to build character await. That will be contrasted by glimpses of an exciting future, such as when rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox flashes his talent.

Kings coach Dave Joerger hasn’t taken to declaring “it is what it is.” Rather, his go-to talking point is how this is “good experience” for his young players.

“Young guys are getting better,” Joerger said after the Kings’ 110-92 loss at Washington on Monday. “They’re working hard, and this is a good experience for them.”

Those good experiences, however, can be stressful. Hill joked that he hopes this season doesn’t take a toll on his appearance.

“It’s tough,” Hill said of Sacramento’s start to the season. “Hopefully I can have some hair by the end of this, but it is what it is.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

Pause
George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington 3:53

George Hill changes scoring mentality, but Kings fall to Washington

De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit 1:45

De'Aaron Fox likes Kings' aggressive second unit

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut 1:53

Fatigue catches up with Bogdan Bogdanovic in regular-season debut

At least 5 dead after California shootings 3:02

At least 5 dead after California shootings

Here's what happened in fatal pedestrian accident on El Camino 0:41

Here's what happened in fatal pedestrian accident on El Camino

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

Jerry Brown rips Trump over climate hoax 0:52

Jerry Brown rips Trump over climate hoax

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

  • De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

    "It takes all five guys out there to come out strong," says Fox, following loss to Pacers Tuesday night.

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops