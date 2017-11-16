Hawks forward John Collins (20) has the ball knocked away by Kings center Georgios Papagiannis during the second half Wednesday in Atlanta.
Kings assign Papagiannis to Reno Bighorns, four days after recalling him

November 16, 2017

The Kings assigned second-year center Georgios Papagiannis to their G League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, on Thursday four days after recalling him to Sacramento.

The Bighorns play Agua Caliente Clippers on Friday at the Reno Events Center.

Papagiannis is averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 30.5 minutes in two games for Reno this season.

Papagiannis has appeared in four games for the Kings this season. In 25 minutes, Papagiannis has 10 points, five rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.

