Why the Kings won’t have their No. 2 scorer for Saturday’s game in Portland

November 18, 2017 03:37 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Kings guard Buddy Hield will miss Saturday night’s game at the Portland Trail Blazers with a sprained right ankle.

He was injured during the fourth quarter when the teams met Friday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings won 86-82.

Hield is second on the Kings in scoring at 11.6 points per game. He was injured while dribbling through defenders and rolled his ankle.

Vince Carter (kidney stones) is also out. It will be the sixth consecutive game the veteran guard-forward has missed.

