Kings Q&A: What to expect from Labissiere and Cauley-Stein? Team’s biggest need?

Q: Are we going to start seeing more of Skal Labissiere? I seen him go off with @THEwillieCS15 last year and thought we’d be seeing a lot of that this year ...
JT, @JJT12380
A: Only Dave Joerger really knows that. His playing time has been the hardest to predict this season, with Joerger expressing concern about Labissiere’s ability to defend stretch power forwards and post up smaller players.
If Labissiere remains in the starting lineup, he’ll at least have the opportunity to make a good impression early. When on the floor, Labissiere has to continue to work at playing stronger around the rim while also improving on defense.
If he can do that, it will be hard for Joerger to justify sitting him.
Q: Biggest need for the @SacramentoKings right now? Anyone in the draft that can help that need?
Aman Bains, @abains99
A: The Kings’ biggest need right now is to play with urgency on defense every game. That will help mask some of the offensive issues.
In terms of the roster, the Kings need a dynamic scorer, someone who can be a bailout scorer to help the offense. That player could become De’Aaron Fox. Perhaps some of the whispers around the Kings about Harry Giles possibly being that player in the future come to fruition once he’s cleared to take the court and can help.
The 2018 draft isn’t receiving the same hype as the 2017 group, which was deep at guard.
The 2018 group has its depth in the frontcourt with players like small forward Michael Porter, power forward Marvin Bagley and center DeAndre Ayton in the mix as elite prospects. If the Kings pick in the top five again, any position other than point guard has to be a high priority.
Q: Was WCS new bench/expanded offensive role and expanded minutes last night something that is a long term plan or just riding the hot hand?
Warren Kosoy, @billsfan777dfs
A: Much like Buddy Hield, Wilie Cauley-Stein seemed to enjoy his move to the second unit, which gave him more freedom on offense. That said, it was only one game.
No lineup with the Kings should ever be viewed as a long-term solution this season. Things are bound to change. The starting lineup of a week ago that helped beat Oklahoma City and Philadelphia has already been ditched. And the plan this season is to mix things up at times to see who different lineups function.
Now for this week’s non-Kings question.
Q: Do you miss DMC?
Dirty Dogs, @SeymorePutts
A: I actually do. There was no player I was around more than DeMarcus Cousins and got to know him pretty well, or as well as a reporter can get to know a player. A lot of people did not (and still do not) like Cousins, but I always got along with him, even when we disagreed.
Trending up
George Hill is attacking on offense. He’s scored in double figures in three consecutive games after only doing so three times in the Kings’ previous 12 games. He’s also attempted more than 10 shots in back-to-back games after only three games with 10 or more field goal attempts all season.
For the Kings to have a chance to win, this is the Hill they need.
Trending down
The Kings aren’t getting to the free throw line, which would help their often-struggling offense. Joerger has told players he doesn’t want to see them shooting floaters in the lane (a shot with little chance of drawing a foul) when there are opportunities to get to the rim and draw contact.
The Kings entered Saturday averaging 17.9 free-throw attempts, 29th in the NBA.
Looking ahead
Will we (finally) see De’Aaron Fox vs. Lonzo Ball? The Los Angeles Lakers are at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday and injuries have kept Ball out against Fox in summer league and the preseason.
Arguably the top two point guards in last June’s draft, they split two games in college, with Fox’s Kentucky squad getting the best of Ball’s UCLA team in the NCAA Tournament.
