Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) drives against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday in Sacramento. Hield sprained his ankle in the game, forcing him to miss the next two contests. He’s probable for Wednesday, when the Kings host the Los Angeles Lakers. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Why all the Kings’ men should be available for home game against Lakers

By Jason Jones

November 21, 2017 05:33 PM

The Kings are on course to have their entire roster available for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center.

Vince Carter (kidney stones) and Buddy Hield (sprained right ankle) are listed as probable for the game.

Hield missed the last two games after spraining his ankle Friday against Portland. Hield ranks second on the Kings in scoring at 11.6 points per game and his 1.3 steals lead the team.

Carter has missed seven consecutive games. The 20-year veteran last played Nov. 7 against Oklahoma City and is averaging 2.6 points this season.

Georgios Papagiannis, who was unavailable for Monday’s game against Denver, is also probable. He was recalled earlier in the day from Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

