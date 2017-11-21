Why all the Kings’ men should be available for home game against Lakers

The Kings are on course to have their entire roster available for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center.
Vince Carter (kidney stones) and Buddy Hield (sprained right ankle) are listed as probable for the game.
Hield missed the last two games after spraining his ankle Friday against Portland. Hield ranks second on the Kings in scoring at 11.6 points per game and his 1.3 steals lead the team.
Carter has missed seven consecutive games. The 20-year veteran last played Nov. 7 against Oklahoma City and is averaging 2.6 points this season.
Never miss a local story.
Georgios Papagiannis, who was unavailable for Monday’s game against Denver, is also probable. He was recalled earlier in the day from Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Comments