Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes to basket against Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (33) on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes to basket against Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (33) on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes to basket against Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (33) on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Who is Kings’ bailout guy? Offensive lapse costs them in loss to Clippers

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

November 25, 2017 09:44 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Sacramento’s offense nosedived after halftime and so did the Kings’ chances of winning.

The Los Angeles Clippers, led by Blake Griffin (33 points) and Lou Williams (18 points) overcame an 18-point third quarter deficit to knock off the Kings 97-95 Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings shot 24 of 41 in the first half (58.5 percent) only to wilt in the third, shooting 4 of 19. The Kings managed just 10 points in the third and 34 in the second half.

Buddy Hield tied it 95-95 on a 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds to play. Griffin answered to give the Clippers the lead with 3.2 seconds to go and Hield’s attempt to tie it at the buzzer was off.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hield led the Kings with 27 points, his season high. He made a career-high seven 3-pointers. Zach Randolph had 17 points.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

It’s still too easy (for the opponent)

The Clippers (7-11) erased an 18-point deficit because the Kings still give up too many easy looks, whether it’s straight drives to the basket or on 3-pointers.

The Kings (5-14) struggle to score most nights, so simply trying to to outscore teams will backfire more times than not.

Once the Kings went cold on offense, they didn’t stand a chance of keeping up with the Clippers.

Who wants to get grimy?

The Clippers came out in the second half and took the fight to the Kings. Their role players were scrappy and made hustle plays. The Kings did not match their intensity.

Clippers backup Montrezl Harrell stood out, just by outworking the Kings.

When the offense goes bad, Kings still looking for bailout guy

Part of the Kings’ struggle is finding a player to go to for offense when they need to help stop an opponent’s run. Can they count on Randolph to be that guy, or will a young player step up to score or create for a teammate?

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

That role might not be figured out for some time. Hield has potential, scoring 16 in the fourth after a scoreless third. But when the Clippers made their run in the third, the Kings looked disorganized on offense.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

    "It takes all five guys out there to come out strong," says Fox, following loss to Pacers Tuesday night.

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line
Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense 2:31

Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense
DeMarcus Cousins still has love for fans and city of Sacramento 4:33

DeMarcus Cousins still has love for fans and city of Sacramento

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops