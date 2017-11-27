Matt Barnes was ‘bad guy’ in NBA. Now he’s showing his good side off the court

More Videos

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

Pause
'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers 1:18

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers

Frank Mason always feels comfortable on the court 1:49

Frank Mason always feels comfortable on the court

Joerger says young Kings have to get 'bigger, stronger, older' 1:47

Joerger says young Kings have to get 'bigger, stronger, older'

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three 1:10

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three

Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento 0:53

Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento 0:44

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students 1:26

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students

  • 'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

    Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams.

Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Matt Barnes was ‘bad guy’ in NBA. Now he’s showing his good side off the court

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 09:05 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

OAKLAND

In professional wrestling, the heel is the character who does whatever it takes to win a match. A thumb in the eyes, a cheap shot while the referee isn’t looking – all fair game for the bad guy.

That’s how former Del Campo High School star Matt Barnes explains his NBA career to his sons as he transitions to life away from the court.

“Not that I was acting, but I was the bad guy, the NBA bad guy,” Barnes said. “That’s who I was on the court.”

Barnes was at Monday’s game between the two teams he played for last season, the Kings and Warriors, to receive his championship ring from Golden State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barnes isn’t on a team so he picked Monday to receive his ring because his sons could be in attendance and receive their rings. Monday was also the 10-year anniversary of his mother Ann’s death. She died after a battle with cancer.

The Warriors surprised Barnes by having his football coach from Del Campo, Steven Kenyon, present him with his ring. Barnes joined the Warriors after the Kings released him following the DeMarcus Cousins trade.

Barnes, 37, said he’s at peace if he doesn’t play another NBA game. He’s traveling, spending time with his sons and working with his foundation that has paid for surgeries, medication and burials for cancer victims. He’s working to partner with UCLA, where he played basketball, to help provide scholarships for young cancer survivors that want to attend college.

So, just like in professional wrestling, the bad guy often is a good guy away from the ring. Or in Barnes’ case, away from the court.

“Just show people I’m a normal person off the court and I’m doing good things in the community, I’m not out getting in trouble,” Barnes said of his future. “... Shedding the image people have of me.”

Barnes doesn’t apologize for how he played in the NBA. A second-round pick in 2002, he didn’t stick with an NBA team until 2004 (Los Angeles Clippers) and lasted because he was willing to be basketball’s heel.

“I was one of those guys who really had to fight to make it in this league,” Barnes said. “Early on I had to do whatever it took, whether that be fight, rough people up, be physical, to make the team. I looked at it as them or me and it was going to be me.”

One reason Barnes is at “peace” is because, given how his career started, he’s grateful to have lasted so long and to finally win a championship.

“I wasn’t even supposed to be here,” Barnes said. “So for me to get this long, make the money I made, end with Golden State, I kind of feel like I was on borrowed time the whole time anyway. So to last this long is a blessing to me and I’m thankful for every opportunity I had.”

For Barnes to win his ring, he had to be cut by the Kings, who used his roster spot to take on the three players acquired in the Cousins deal.

Barnes said he hasn’t spoken to Kings general manager Vlade Divac since.

“Sacramento, I love it there,” Barnes said. “A lot of funny things went down to make me understand and respect it leading up to the situation (being cut). It’s a business, it is what it is. There’s ways to do things and not do things.”

But it worked out for Barnes, so he’s happy. Now it’s time to show the world who he is.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

Pause
'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers 1:18

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers

Frank Mason always feels comfortable on the court 1:49

Frank Mason always feels comfortable on the court

Joerger says young Kings have to get 'bigger, stronger, older' 1:47

Joerger says young Kings have to get 'bigger, stronger, older'

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three 1:10

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three

Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento 0:53

Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento 0:44

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students 1:26

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students

  • De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

    "It takes all five guys out there to come out strong," says Fox, following loss to Pacers Tuesday night.

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops