Cauley-Stein leads way, Bogdanovic seals it as Kings stun shorthanded Warriors

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored over Draymond Green on a drive with 12.6 seconds to play to break a tie, and later hit two free throws to seal the Kings’ 110-106 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at Oracle Arena.

It was Sacramento’s first win in Oakland since March 27, 2013.

Willie Cauley-Stein led the Kings with 19 points, eight rebounds and matched his career high with six assists. George Hill scored 16 points, and Garrett Temple had 14 points, as did rookie Frank Mason III, which was a season high.

Bogdanovic finished with 12 points.

The Warriors (15-6) were without All-Stars Stephen Curry (right hand contusion) and Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle). Klay Thompson led all scorers with 21 points.

The Kings (6-14) shot 53.2 percent for the game, including a season-high 52.9 percent (9 of 17) from 3-point range.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Waiting for Fox to flash

De’Aaron Fox has started eight games, including Monday. But he’s yet to have a big game in that role. Entering Monday, he was averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 assists in seven starts. He averages 11.6 points and five assists in 12 games off the bench.

As was the case in Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the rookie point guard on the court late in the game was Mason, not Fox.

Growing pains are to be expected, but it would be nice to see Fox have a breakout game as a starter, not late when the game is decided.

First-quarter splash

There’s been an emphasis on getting the ball to Skal Labissiere to start games and he’s looked good early in the last two outings. He had seven points in the first quarter Monday, but scored just two after that.

The key for Labissiere is finding consistency.

He had success in the post when he used his height and leaping ability to get up shots quickly rather than try to overpower opponents. If he can do more of that and grab more rebounds, he might be able to stay on the floor longer.

In Vince we trust

The Kings continue to go with 20-year veteran Vince Carter ahead of youngsters Justin Jackson and Malachi Richardson in small lineups. On Monday, that meant putting Carter against Andre Iguodala or Draymond Green.

Jackson had been in the rotation and Richardson has not played consistent minutes this season.

Though he’s 40, it’s clear that coach Dave Joerger doesn’t see Carter simply as a mentor who does not get to see the floor. He counts on Carter to play important minutes, so it’ll either be up to Joerger to sit Carter or one of the young players has to take the veteran’s minutes.

Carter wowed the fans by getting up a for a dunk off a Warriors turnover. Oracle Arena is where Carter’s stardom exploded in winning the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend.

Carter had four points, three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.