Randolph’s big game, Cauley-Stein’s defense are keys as Kings edge Bulls

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

December 01, 2017 07:47 PM

CHICAGO

Zach Randolph’s season highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds led the Kings to a 107-106 win over the Chicago Bulls Friday night at United Center. It was Randolph’s first double-double this season and the 481st of his career.

Rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic had a season-high 19 points and Garrett Temple added 13 points for the Kings (7-15).

Jerian Grant led the Bulls (3-17) with 17 points.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

The vets matter on the road

With the game in the balance late in the fourth quarter, coach Dave Joerger went to his veterans, such as Randolph, Temple and Vince Carter, for long stretches. It makes sense Joerger would trust his more experienced players on the road.

Rookie De’Aaron Fox was in late along with Bogdanovic, but Fox was the only player lacking in professional experience (Bogdanovic played in big games in Europe) during crunch time for Sacramento.

The Skal watch

In Skal Labissiere’s eight starts since Nov. 17, he’s played more than 20 minutes only once. It’s clear he won’t be left on the floor simply to gain experience, so he must maximize his time.

The only time Labissiere played more than 20 minutes was in Tuesday’s lopsided loss to Milwaukee. So if Labissiere doesn’t make an impact early, the odds are he’ll be watching during the fourth quarter.

On Friday, he had six points, four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.

Playing both ways

Willie Cauley-Stein’s statistics on offense were not spectacular. He had 10 points. But his effort defensively was hard to miss. He blocked four shots and used his length and athleticism to alter more. His defense on Lauri Markkanen down the stretch stood out.

Cauley-Stein also had a team-high five assists. It was a reminder that when he’s engaged, he can impact a game without scoring.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

