Kings Q&A: Would they trade for bad contract? Latest on Harry Giles recovery?

Q: Could SAC take on a bad contract for a pick or solid young player?
– Swaggy Porter Jr., @SwaggyPorter
A: The Kings have 15 guaranteed contracts and two two-way players who split time between Sacramento and Reno. The Kings would have to send a player or two out in order to get anything in return.
To take on a “bad” deal (say Luol Deng’s salary, for example), the Kings would have to ship out someone like George Hill and expect the other team to attach a draft pick to the unwanted contract. Would the Kings be interested in acquiring up a first-round pick in 2019, when they don’t have because of a trade with Philadelphia three years ago? Sure. But the front office’s main goal has been to maintain financial flexibility while not being saddled with bad contracts.
That’s why Zach Randolph’s deal is only for two years and Hill’s three-year deal has a team buyout after the second year.
In a couple years, youngsters like De’Aaron Fox ideally will be coming into their own, and the team could look to add an impact veteran, something that will be harder if the Kings are tied to a big contract.
Q: What’s the latest on Harry Giles? Will he be going right to the G League when he’s ready to play?
– Winslow B Layfield, @BrehWyatt
A: Next month will be a big step in sorting out when Giles plays. It will be two years since his last ACL surgery and medical staff will assess his knee and the next step in the rehabilitation process.
I’d be shocked if that meant seeing Giles in the G League anytime soon. The Kings are going to be extra cautious with Giles and would start with increasing the work in practice before any game action.
In all likelihood, look for Giles during the 2018-19 season.
Q: Which NBA arena gives you the best seat for your work?
– Bob in East Sac, @BobNEastSac
A: Golden 1 Center. Most teams aren’t keeping the media courtside anymore, but the Kings keep me close to the action. Very close.
And for this week’s completely non-Kings question:
Q: Top 3 favorite albums of the year?
– Jack, @geniusjack_
A: The only three albums I can play nonstop from 2017 that never get old: No. 1, “Damn” by Kendrick Lamar; No. 2, “4:44” by Jay-Z; and No. 3, “4eva Is A Mighty Long Time” by Big K.R.I.T.
