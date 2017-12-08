Kings forward Zach Randolph drives against Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) in New Orleans on Friday.
Kings’ Randolph to DeMarcus Cousins: ‘In my hood, bullies get bullied’

By Jason Jones

December 08, 2017 10:01 PM

UPDATED December 09, 2017 07:57 AM

Zach Randolph is leading the Kings with his play and attitude.

Sacramento started the season being physically dominated at times, but Randolph has never been one to avoid confrontation, something he showed during Friday’s 116-109 overtime win against DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans.

He played aggressively against Cousins in the paint and had some words for the former King.

Late in the fourth quarter following a foul, Cousins and Kings guard Buddy Hield, who was part of last February’s trade for the All-Star, were separated after exchanging words, and Randolph appeared to come to his teammate’s defense. During free throws, microphones picked up Randolph saying to Cousins, “In my hood, bullies get bullied.”

Both Randolph (35 points, 13 rebounds) and Cousins (38 points, 11 rebounds) had big nights, but Randolph got the best of the Pelicans in the end with his 3-point shooting, making a career-high five including two in overtime.

  • Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

    Hield continues to flourish as a scorer off the bench. He had 18 points and made 4 of 5 3-point attempts.

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

