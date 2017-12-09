Kings recall Jackson, Richardson and Labissiere. Here’s how they did in Reno

The Kings have recalled Justin Jackson, Malachi Richardson and Skal Labissiere from the Reno Bighorns, their G League affiliate.
Labissiere was assigned to the Bighorns on Tuesday. He averaged 28.0 points, 15.5 rebounds and 5.0 blocks in two games as a Bighorn.
He had been a starter for the Kings, but struggled many nights. In his last NBA game, he came off the bench and had three fouls in four minutes at Milwaukee last Saturday.
Jackson averaged 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals in four games for Reno. Jackson began the season as a starter but had fallen out the Kings’ rotation over the last three weeks.
Richardson averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 steals in four games with the Bighorns.
