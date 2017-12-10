Toronto’s starters and turnovers are too much as Kings fall to Raptors

The Kings overcame another slow start, thanks to the bench, but eventually the Toronto Raptors’ starting lineup was too much in a 102-87 win for the visitors Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

DeMar DeRozan (25 points), Serge Ibaka (20 points) and Kyle Lowry (15 points) led the Raptors (17-7), who have won six in a row. Sacramento’s starting lineup was outscored 74-46.

Zach Randolph led the Kings (8-18) with 19 points. Buddy Hield had 17 points off the bench and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 15 points. The Kings gave up a season-high 27 points off their 21 turnovers. De’Aaron Fox had seven turnovers and Hield had six turnovers.

The Kings were without Willie Cauley-Stein (lower back strain) for the third consecutive game. George Hill (personal reasons) was not with the team.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Could Buddy Hield do this as a starter?

Hield came off the bench with another strong showing, scoring 14 points in the first half to help the Kings overcome an early 15-point deficit. He’s gotten himself out of the early-season shooting slump that led to him going to the bench.

Hield has benefited from playing with the second unit. He’s gone against more backups and can be featured more on offense. If the Kings’ problem with bad starts continues, it might be worth seeing if Hield can keep up his good play back in the starting lineup.

Reno returns

Skal Labissiere (six points, six rebounds) was back in the starting lineup after his two-game stint with the Reno Bighorns. However, he only played 14 minutes – that’s along the lines of his playing time before being sent to the G League.

Rookie Justin Jackson was back in the rotation, too, after four games with Reno. He played a season-high 33 minutes, but still struggled, shooting 1 for 7 and finishing with three points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Kings got them back in the mix after their time in Reno, but that could change when Cauley-Stein and Hill are available again.

Nothing for free

It’s surprising how few free throws Randolph shoots, given his physical style of play. He entered Sunday averaging just 1.9 free throw attempts and shot just two against the Raptors.

Randolph might not be an All-Star anymore, but it’s still surprising how little respect the veteran receives when it comes to foul calls.