Kings’ De’Aaron Fox injures quad early against Timberwolves and doesn’t return to game

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox suffered a left quadriceps contusion in the first quarter of Thursday 119-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center and did not return to the game.

Fox said he was accidentally kneed in the leg by Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns and asked to come out of the game. Training staff worked with Fox on the sidelines before it was announced he would miss the remainder of the game.

“If I could run I would have played,” Fox said. “I was just in a lot of pain trying to run so we shut it down.”

The rookie and fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft from Kentucky played seven minutes before being replaced by fellow rookie Frank Mason III. George Hill started the second half at point guard for Fox.

Fox entered the game averaging 10.0 points and 3.9 assists. He had two points and two assists Thursday.