Kings’ De’Aaron Fox is day-to-day with leg injury

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is day-to-day with a bruised right thigh suffered in the first quarter of Thursday’s 119-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
The Kings had a film session and worked out Friday at Target Center. The team will practice Saturday morning in Minneapolis before leaving for Sunday’s game at Toronto.
Fox was injured when he was kneed in the leg by Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns. Fox leads the Kings at 3.8 assists per game. He’s averaging 9.7 points.
Fox is one of two Kings to have played in every game this season. Kosta Koufos is the other.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
