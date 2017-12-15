Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague, left, drives against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox on Thursday in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague, left, drives against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox on Thursday in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague, left, drives against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox on Thursday in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King AP
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Kings’ De’Aaron Fox is day-to-day with leg injury

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

December 15, 2017 01:43 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is day-to-day with a bruised right thigh suffered in the first quarter of Thursday’s 119-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

The Kings had a film session and worked out Friday at Target Center. The team will practice Saturday morning in Minneapolis before leaving for Sunday’s game at Toronto.

Fox was injured when he was kneed in the leg by Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns. Fox leads the Kings at 3.8 assists per game. He’s averaging 9.7 points.

Fox is one of two Kings to have played in every game this season. Kosta Koufos is the other.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

    Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams.

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 5:09

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career
De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line
Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense 2:31

Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops