Bulls guard Kris Dunn, left, strips the ball from Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in Chicago on Dec. 1.
Bulls guard Kris Dunn, left, strips the ball from Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in Chicago on Dec. 1. Jeff Haynes AP
Bulls guard Kris Dunn, left, strips the ball from Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in Chicago on Dec. 1. Jeff Haynes AP
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Kings’ De’Aaron Fox doubtful at Toronto with leg injury

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

December 16, 2017 11:58 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Toronto with a bruised right thigh.

He was injured in the first quarter of Thursday’s 119-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The rookie from Kentucky has started the last 16 games. Fox is averaging 9.7 points and a team-leading 3.8 assists.

Guard Malachi Richardson (left ankle) is questionable. He was injured during Saturday’s practice at North Central University before the team left for Toronto.

Richardson is averaging 3.6 points in 13 games this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

    Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams.

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 5:09

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career
De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line
Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense 2:31

Willie Cauley-Stein on facing DeMarcus Cousins and his expanded role on offense

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops