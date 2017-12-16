Kings’ De’Aaron Fox doubtful at Toronto with leg injury

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Toronto with a bruised right thigh.
He was injured in the first quarter of Thursday’s 119-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The rookie from Kentucky has started the last 16 games. Fox is averaging 9.7 points and a team-leading 3.8 assists.
Guard Malachi Richardson (left ankle) is questionable. He was injured during Saturday’s practice at North Central University before the team left for Toronto.
Richardson is averaging 3.6 points in 13 games this season.
