Kings will be without De’Aaron Fox and Zach Randolph at Toronto

More Videos

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 5:09

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

Pause
Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans 2:32

Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

  • Lonzo Ball on De'Aaron Fox: 'He's getting better, just like I am'

    Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox are expected to meet as pros for first time on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox are expected to meet as pros for first time on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox are expected to meet as pros for first time on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Kings will be without De’Aaron Fox and Zach Randolph at Toronto

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

December 17, 2017 09:00 AM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 03:45 PM

TORONTO

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will miss his first game of the season when the Kings face the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre because of bruised right thigh.

Fox was injured in the first quarter of Thursday’s loss at Minnesota.

The rookie from Kentucky had started the previous 16 games. He is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high 3.8 assists.

Zach Randolph (rest) will also miss the game. The 16-year veteran has carried the Kings lately, averaging 21.6 points and 10.0 rebounds in December. He leads the Kings at 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 25.9 minutes per game this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Second-year guard Malachi Richardson (left ankle) is probable.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 5:09

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

Pause
Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans 2:32

Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

  • 'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

    Matt Barnes received his NBA championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors at Monday's game between the Kings and Warriors in Oakland. Barnes, 37, played for both teams.

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops