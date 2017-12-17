Kings will be without De’Aaron Fox and Zach Randolph at Toronto

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will miss his first game of the season when the Kings face the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre because of bruised right thigh.
Fox was injured in the first quarter of Thursday’s loss at Minnesota.
The rookie from Kentucky had started the previous 16 games. He is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high 3.8 assists.
Zach Randolph (rest) will also miss the game. The 16-year veteran has carried the Kings lately, averaging 21.6 points and 10.0 rebounds in December. He leads the Kings at 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 25.9 minutes per game this season.
Second-year guard Malachi Richardson (left ankle) is probable.
