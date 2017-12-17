Kings will be without De’Aaron Fox and Zach Randolph at Toronto

5:09 'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career Pause

2:32 Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

1:16 Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

1:36 Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

1:11 California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump