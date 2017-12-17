Garrett Temple, right, and the Kings couldn’t hold off DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors on Sunday in Toronto.
Temple’s offense, energy from reserves not enough as Kings waste big first half

By Jason Jones

December 17, 2017 03:16 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 04:10 PM

TORONTO

After a good start, the Kings hurt themselves with turnovers as the offense stalled after halftime, helping the Toronto Raptors get a 108-93 victory Sunday afternoon at Air Canada Centre.

The Kings committed 12 of their 17 turnovers in the second half and scored just 30 points after putting up 63 in the first two quarters.

Garrett Temple and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 18 points, and George Hill had 16 points and five assists for the Kings (9-20), who played without Zach Randolph (rest) and De’Aaron Fox (right thigh bruise).

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors (20-8) with 21 points. Kyle Lowry had 16 points and seven assists.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Temple finds his shot

After scoring 10 points in his previous five games, Temple had 18 points and made multiple 3-pointers for the first time since Dec. 2.With the lineup changes, Temple started at shooting guard and Vince Carter at small forward.

Temple stays in the lineup even when he’s struggling because of his defense, but the Kings need all their scorers to chip in because many games they struggle to find offense, as was the case Sunday.

Bench difference

The Kings have relied on their bench for a boost a lot this season. On Sunday, it was Toronto’s second unit which made a big difference, led by Norman Powell (14 points) and Jakob Poeltl (nine points).

Each bench scored 37 points, but the energy from Toronto’s reserves helped shift the game in the Raptors’ favor.

Sacramento’s bench didn’t have its usual members, as Vince Carter, Willie Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos all started Sunday.

Bogdanovic was the only Sacramento reserve to score in double figures.

Keep your hands to yourself

The Kings shot just eight free throws. That’s not a new situation.

Sacramento entered Sunday last in the NBA at 17.1 free-throw attempts per game. It becomes more problematic when the Kings repeatedly put their opponent on the foul line.

The Raptors benefited from the Kings’ fouls and shot 28 free throws. That helped Toronto overcome shooting 42.4 percent for the game.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

