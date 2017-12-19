Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is introduced during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is introduced during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

As Fox returns from leg injury, Hill to sit due to illness at Philadelphia

December 19, 2017 12:12 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Kings’ guard De’Aaron Fox (right thigh bruise) is probable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia while guard George Hill (illness) is out.

Fox was injured in the first quarter of last Thursday’s loss at Minnesota and missed Sunday’s loss at Toronto. The rookie from Kentucky is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high 3.8 assists.

Hill is averaging 9.8 points and 2.6 assists. He’s averaging 12 points and 3.1 points in his last seven games while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

