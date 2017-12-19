As Fox returns from leg injury, Hill to sit due to illness at Philadelphia

Kings’ guard De’Aaron Fox (right thigh bruise) is probable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia while guard George Hill (illness) is out.

Fox was injured in the first quarter of last Thursday’s loss at Minnesota and missed Sunday’s loss at Toronto. The rookie from Kentucky is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high 3.8 assists.

Hill is averaging 9.8 points and 2.6 assists. He’s averaging 12 points and 3.1 points in his last seven games while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.