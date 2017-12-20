Kings’ De’Aaron Fox out for second time in three games; George Hill back from illness

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will miss Wednesday’s game at Brooklyn with a right thigh bruise. It’s the second time in three games Fox will sit out with the injury. He missed Sunday’s loss at Toronto and played 11 minutes in the first half of Tuesday night’s win at Philadelphia before being pulled because of the injury.
Fox injured his leg in the first quarter of last Thursday’s loss at Minnesota when he was kneed by Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Fox, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft from Kentucky, is averaging 9.4 points and a team-high 3.7 assists.
The Kings are expected to have guard George Hill back. He is probable after missing the Philadelphia game due to illness. Hill is averaging 9.8 points.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
