How Hill’s big night, Randolph’s milestone help Kings top Nets for back-to-back wins

The Kings lost a sizable lead but hung on down the stretch for a victory on the second night of back-to-back games, beating the Brooklyn Nets 104-99 on Wednesday at Barclays Center.
The Kings led by as many as 21 in the first half and 15 in the fourth quarter, but the Nets cut the lead to two multiple times in the fourth, including 101-99 with 1:10 to play.
Bogdan Bogdanovic was fouled with 10.7 seconds left and missed one of two free throws to give the Nets a chance to tie. Brooklyn missed a 3-point shot, but maintained possession with 4.8 seconds after the ball went out off the Kings. Then the Nets threw the inbound pass out of bounds.
The Kings (11-20) are 6-13 on the road after starting the season 1-9. George Hill led with a season-high 22 points and Zach Randolph had 21 points and eight rebounds. De’Aaron Fox sat with a bruised right thigh. It’s the second of the last three games that he’s missed.
Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets (11-19) with 16 points.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Hall of Fame worthy?
Randolph’s rebound with 10:54 left in the first quarter was the 10,000th of his career.
The two-time All-Star has been one of the better power forwards of his generation and one of the last true tough guys in the NBA. He’s the 20th player in league history with at least 18,000 points and 10,000 rebounds. Randolph is 39th all-time in rebounds and 69th in points.
Whether his career is worthy of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is a future debate. But there’s no denying that over his 16-year career, few power forwards have been better than Randolph.
He has another season left on his contract with the Kings, and has given no indication he plans to retire after next season. He’s been the Kings’ best player and believes he has a lot left to give.
Hill picks up where he left off
Quietly, Hill has become one of the Kings’ most consistent players this month. He entered Wednesday averaging 12.0 points in December, surpassing his season average of 9.8. He’s scored at least 16 points in his last four games.
Hill missed Tuesday’s win at Philadelphia due to illness but was back in the starting lineup Wednesday.
With the Kings’ other two point guards being rookies, having the nine-year veteran play well is important if the team is to be competitive.
Jackson gets another shot
Justin Jackson is getting another shot in the rotation. He’s played in the last four games, with at least 20 minutes in the last two.
The rookie small forward from North Carolina began the season as a starter before ending up out of the rotation and in the G League.
Jackson’s recent added minutes meant two players who played well at Philadelphia, Vince Carter and Malachi Richardson, did not play against Brooklyn.
Jackson had six points and a rebound in 21 minutes Wednesday.
