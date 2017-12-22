Kings’ De’Aaron Fox out at least two weeks based on MRI results

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox had an MRI Friday that revealed a partial tear in his right quadriceps muscle, the team said. He will miss at least two weeks of action and will be re-evaluated at that time.

Fox has missed two of Sacramento’s last three games and sat out Friday’s practice. He injured his right thigh when he was kneed by Karl-Anthony Towns in the first quarter of last Thursday’s loss at Minnesota. Fox played the first half of Tuesday’s win at Philadelphia but was unable to finish the game.

“Walking, I’m fine; running and jumping is really where it hurts,” Fox said Wednesday in Brooklyn. “I practiced (Monday) and I was fine but I never really jumped or tried to dunk. I just tried to do it in warmups (Tuesday) and in the game it just hurt too much.”

The rookie from Kentucky is averaging 9.4 points and a team-leading 3.7 assists this season.