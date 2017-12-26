Kings’ Vince Carter questionable at Clippers due to rib injury

Kings forward Vince Carter is questionable for Tuesday night’s game at the Los Angeles Clippers with a strained rib muscle.
Carter was a late scratch from last Saturday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with rib soreness.
The 20-year veteran is one of the players the coaching staff leans on to help keep the Kings organized and played a big role in last Tuesday’s win at Philadelphia.
Carter is averaging 2.9 points this season.
The Kings are already without guard De’Aaron Fox (partial tear in right quadriceps muscle).
