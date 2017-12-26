Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) celebrates a three point basket by teammate Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) with teammate Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings’ Vince Carter questionable at Clippers due to rib injury

By Jason Jones

December 26, 2017 10:16 AM

LOS ANGELES

Kings forward Vince Carter is questionable for Tuesday night’s game at the Los Angeles Clippers with a strained rib muscle.

Carter was a late scratch from last Saturday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with rib soreness.

The 20-year veteran is one of the players the coaching staff leans on to help keep the Kings organized and played a big role in last Tuesday’s win at Philadelphia.

Carter is averaging 2.9 points this season.

The Kings are already without guard De’Aaron Fox (partial tear in right quadriceps muscle).

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

