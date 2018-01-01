One Kings rookie point guard will be out Tuesday. The other could return from injury

Kings point guard Frank Mason III will miss Tuesday’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets with a bruised right heel while point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable with a partially torn thigh muscle.
Mason was injured at the end of the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The rookie from Kansas is averaging 7.6 points and 2.9 assists.
Fox has missed six consecutive games and seven of the last eight with the injury. He first hurt his leg Dec. 14 at Minnesota when he was kneed in the leg by Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and was diagnosed with a bruised thigh.
Fox missed a game before returning Dec. 19 in Philadelphia, but only played 11 minutes in the first half before leaving the game because of the injury. The rookie from Kentucky is averaging 9.4 points and 3.7 assists.
With Mason out, if Fox also can’t play, the Kings would likely use Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple to help starter George Hill at point guard.
