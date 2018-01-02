Fox will return to the Kings’ lineup Tuesday. Mason out at least a week

The Kings announced rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox (partial tear of right thigh muscle) is available to play against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.
Fox has missed six consecutive games and seven of the last eight with the injury. He first hurt his leg Dec. 14 at Minnesota when he was kneed by Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns in the first quarter and was diagnosed with a bruised thigh.
The rookie from Kentucky is averaging 9.4 points and leads the Kings with 3.7 assists.
The Kings also announced Frank Mason III (bruised right heel) will be out about a week before being re-evaluated. The rookie point guard from Kansas is averaging 7.6 points and 2.9 assists.
Mason was injured late in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
