Kings once again too gracious as hosts, allowing season high in loss to Hornets

The Kings’ lack of resistance at home continued Tuesday, as the Charlotte Hornets scored a season high in a 131-111 rout at Golden 1 Center. It was also the most points Sacramento has allowed this season.

The Kings have lost three in a row, all at home, and in each case failed to respond after the visitors established control of the game.

Eight Hornets scored in double figures, led by Nicolas Batum’s 21 points and Dwight Howard’s 20. Kemba Walker had a game-high 10 assists to go with 12 points.

The Kings (12-25) committed 15 turnovers that led to 20 points for the Hornets (14-23). Zach Randolph led Sacramento with a game-high 24 points.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

How about some fire at home?

The Kings made strides in focus and intensity recently on the road, but they still haven’t found those traits at home.

The Kings allowed 72 points in the first half, a season-high for Charlotte. They also allowed one of the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting teams to get comfortable from beyond the arc. The Hornets entered Tuesday averaging 8.8 made 3-pointers, but connected on 10 in the first half and 15 overall to match their season high.

Opponents are way too comfortable in Sacramento. It’s up to the Kings to change that if they want to improve on their 6-11 record this season at Golden 1 Center.

Fox looked like he hasn’t played in a while

Tuesday was Fox’s first game after missing the last six with a partially torn thigh muscle. He shot 5 of 12 and finished with 17 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Even when healthy, Fox hasn’t consistently been aggressive and pushed the pace, so it was expected he wouldn’t be speeding up and down the court in his return. He missed seven of the Kings’ previous eight games with the injury.

The rookie looked better late, but by then the game was well out of reach.

Labissiere makes strides

Not much will be made of it considering the lopsided nature of the game, but Skal Labissiere had a strong first quarter again and managed to carry some of the momentum beyond the opening period.

He scored six points in the first and finished with 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.