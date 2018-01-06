Kings recall Jackson and Papagiannis from the Reno Bighorns

The Kings recalled center Georgios Papagiannis and forward Justin Jackson from their G-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns. Both were assigned to the Bighorns on Friday and played in Reno’s 125-104 loss to Northern Arizona Friday night in Reno.
The Kings host the Denver Nuggets tonight and the Bighorns play Sunday at Golden 1 Center, so both could play for the Bighorns tomorrow.
Papagiannis, in his second-year from Greece, had nine points and 12 rebounds Friday for the Bighorns. Jackson, a rookie from North Carolina, had 13 points and five rebounds.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
