Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) picks up the rebound against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) picks up the rebound against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Georgios Papagiannis (13) picks up the rebound against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Kings recall Jackson and Papagiannis from the Reno Bighorns

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

January 06, 2018 11:56 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Kings recalled center Georgios Papagiannis and forward Justin Jackson from their G-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns. Both were assigned to the Bighorns on Friday and played in Reno’s 125-104 loss to Northern Arizona Friday night in Reno.

The Kings host the Denver Nuggets tonight and the Bighorns play Sunday at Golden 1 Center, so both could play for the Bighorns tomorrow.

Papagiannis, in his second-year from Greece, had nine points and 12 rebounds Friday for the Bighorns. Jackson, a rookie from North Carolina, had 13 points and five rebounds.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns

    Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere says the team in practice has focused on better communication on defense.

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns 1:30

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns
'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 5:09

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career
De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops