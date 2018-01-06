Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at Golden 1 Center.
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at Golden 1 Center. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at Golden 1 Center. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Kings cash in on Cauley-Stein’s seven steals, active defense to beat Nuggets

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

January 06, 2018 09:45 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Active defense helped the Kings end a three-game losing streak as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 106-98, Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings (13-25) forced 26 turnovers and scored 26 points off them, both season highs.

De’Aaron Fox led six Kings in double figures with 18 points, adding seven assists. Willie Cauley-Stein had 17 points and a career-high seven steals.

Trey Lyles led Denver (21-18) with 19 points. Jamal Murray added 18 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Kings were without forward Zach Randolph (oral surgery) and point guard George Hill (personal reasons). Rookie point guard Frank Mason III (bruised right heel) missed his second consecutive game.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Going young can work to start

The Kings started Fox, Buddy Hield, Malachi Richardson, Skal Labissiere and Cauley-Stein. Fox is a rookie, Cauley-Stein is in his third season and the rest are second-year players.

Unlike previous attempts, the young lineup worked out early – the Kings weren’t down big to start the game as has often been the case, and they led 29-27 after the first quarter. The Kings could have built a bigger cushion, given Denver’s high rate of turnovers, but it’s still progress from a team that looked out of sorts early in the season when it went young.

Three days off helped a lot

After looking sluggish in three consecutive losses, the Kings showed a lot more energy Saturday, even when the play appeared sloppy. The defense was much more active and intense.

The Kings cannot expect to force 20-plus turnovers a night, but they can repeat the kind of intensity they showed against the Nuggets.

But you still need the old guys

Vince Carter helped keep things together late in the game.

Carter, who turns 41 this month, played 31 minutes and had 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench. He remains a stabilizing force coach Dave Joerger trusts late in games.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Given the Kings were without two point guards, Carter can also help lead the Kings on offense and defense.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns

    Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere says the team in practice has focused on better communication on defense.

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns 1:30

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns
'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 5:09

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career
De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops