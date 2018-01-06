Mike Bratz, center, and Willie-Cauley Stein, right, listen to Kings principal owner Vivek Ranadive after a workout in June 2015. Bratz, who served as the Kings’ director of scouting and senior adviser to general manager Vlade Divac, is no longer with the team.
Kings part ways with scouting director Mike Bratz, a key adviser to Vlade Divac

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

January 06, 2018 10:24 PM

Mike Bratz, who served as the Kings’ director of scouting and senior adviser to general manager Vlade Divac, is no longer with the team.

Bratz, a former Kings player and coach, had been back with the team since 2013, when he returned as assistant general manager under Pete D’Alessandro.

“We agreed to part ways and appreciate all of his contributions to the Kings,” the team said in a statement Saturday night. “We wish him nothing but the best.”

Bratz was an assistant coach in Sacramento (1991-92, 1993-94, 1997-98) in addition working as a scout and radio analyst. He was also on the inaugural Sacramento squad in 1985.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

