Kings part ways with scouting director Mike Bratz, a key adviser to Vlade Divac

Mike Bratz, who served as the Kings’ director of scouting and senior adviser to general manager Vlade Divac, is no longer with the team.

Bratz, a former Kings player and coach, had been back with the team since 2013, when he returned as assistant general manager under Pete D’Alessandro.

“We agreed to part ways and appreciate all of his contributions to the Kings,” the team said in a statement Saturday night. “We wish him nothing but the best.”

Bratz was an assistant coach in Sacramento (1991-92, 1993-94, 1997-98) in addition working as a scout and radio analyst. He was also on the inaugural Sacramento squad in 1985.