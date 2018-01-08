Late errors and another big game from an unsung player dooms Kings in loss to Spurs

The Kings’ turnovers helped fuel a second-half comeback by the San Antonio Spurs, who rallied from 14 points down for a 107-100 victory Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings were outscored 61-44 in the second half, including 34-24 in the fourth quarter. The Kings also committed 13 turnovers in the second half, leading to 19 points for the Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs (28-14) with 31 points and Davis Bertans came off the bench to make six 3-pointers and score a career-high 28 points.

Willie Cauley-Stein led the Kings (13-26) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Rookie guard De’Aaron Fox had 11 points and a career-high-tying 10 assists.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Fox the facilitator

Fox said one thing he wanted to do when he returned from his thigh injury was figure out the best ways to make things easier for his teammates. He’s done so in the last two games, using aggressive play to them up while also finding his own offense.

After tallying seven assists in Saturday’s victory over Denver, Fox had another good showing distributing the ball Monday.

It was the first time Fox had consecutive games with at least seven assists since Nov. 7 and 9 in home wins over Oklahoma City and Philadelphia.

The bench magic was back

The Kings’ second unit is usually playing well when the team is at its best. The latest version of the bench, without Cauley-Stein and Buddy Hield, was solid Monday.

Garrett Temple (16 points, six rebounds) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (16 points, five rebounds, five assists) played well. Skal Labissiere also contributed off the bench with six points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Making stars

The Kings have a tendency to give up big scoring nights to obscure players. Bertans is the latest to have a big game against Sacramento.

Coming into the game, the reserve forward averaged 4.8 points while making 1.1 of 2.8 3-pointers this season.

With the Spurs not playing four of their regulars, the inability to contain Bertans was the difference for the Kings.