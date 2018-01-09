Kings point guard Frank Mason III looks to make a play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 31 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kings will face Lonzo Ball and the Lakers without two of their three point guards

By Jason Jones

January 09, 2018 01:55 PM

The Kings will be without point guards George Hill (personal reasons) and Frank Mason III (right heel bruise) Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

It will be the fourth consecutive game missed by Mason and third by Hill.

Rookie De’Aaron Fox has played the bulk of the time at point guard over the last three games since returning from a thigh injury. He’s played at least 30 minutes in three consecutive games for the first time in his career and matched his career high with 10 assists in Monday night’s loss to San Antonio.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple also assume some of the point guard responsibilities for the Kings.

It will be the second professional meeting for 2017 lottery picks Fox and point guard Lonzo Ball. When Sacramento beat Los Angeles 113-102 on Nov. 22 at Golden 1 Center, Ball had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds; Fox had 13 points, three assists and four rebounds.

Mason played the most of the Kings’ point guards in that game, with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

