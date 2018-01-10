Malachi Richardson is latest to go from Kings starting lineup to development league

The Kings assigned center Georgios Papagiannis and guard-forward Malachi Richardson to their G League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, Wednesday.
They will join the Bighorns in Toronto this week for the G League Showcase, an annual scouting event that attracts general managers and player personnel executives from all 30 NBA teams.
Richardson, in his second season out of Syracuse, has played in 22 games for the Kings, including four starts. He started the last three games, but played only five minutes in Tuesday’s loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s averaging 3.6 points this season. Richardson is averaging 13 points in four games with Reno.
Papagiannis, a second-year player from Greece, has made nine appearances for the Kings, averaging 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds. With Reno, he’s averaged 14.0 points and 10.4 rebounds in eight games.
