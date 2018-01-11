Tyrone Wallace and the Los Angeles Clippers slammed the door on the Kings with a late dunk Thursday in Sacramento.
Tyrone Wallace and the Los Angeles Clippers slammed the door on the Kings with a late dunk Thursday in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Tyrone Wallace and the Los Angeles Clippers slammed the door on the Kings with a late dunk Thursday in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Turnovers, bad defense costly as Clippers again rack up season highs against Kings

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

January 11, 2018 10:07 PM

The Kings struggling on defense is not uncommon. It proved costly again.

The Kings gave up 72 first-half points, matching the most they’ve allowed in a half, and fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-115 on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.

The Clippers’ Lou Williams led all scorers with 30 points. Montrezl Harrell posted a season-high 25 points off the bench and Blake Griffin had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Los Angeles played the second half without All-Star center DeAndre Jordan (ankle).

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings (13-28) with 22 points, a new career high for the rookie. George Hill had 21 points and Zach Randolph scored 16 for Sacramento, which has lost its last three games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Kings did not lead until the fourth quarter, but turnovers (16 for the game) hurt any chance at a victory.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

The little things add up

The Kings’ defense was bad most of the night, but they still had a chance to win. However, a couple of missed free throws by Hill (who otherwise had a good game) and a late turnover by Kosta Koufos were costly.

Koufos’ late steal with the Kings down 117-115 put the team in good position, but his pass was stolen by Tyrone Wallace, to took the turnover in for a dunk and a 119-115 lead with 10.9 seconds to play.

Another game, yet another season high

Harrell’s previous season high of 22 points came Dec. 26 against the Kings in Los Angeles.

It’s one thing for star players to beat you, but to give up big numbers to stars while also allowing lesser-known players to shine is tough to overcome.

How will Saturday’s first half look?

The Clippers now have two of the three highest-scoring halves the Kings have allowed this season and have topped 70 points in the first half in the last two meetings. The teams meet for the final time Saturday, so the Kings better figure out something to slow the Clippers down.

Could the Clippers score 80 in a half? If they can score 43 in a quarter (the most the Kings have allowed in a quarter this season) on Thursday, it’s not unrealistic to think Los Angeles could light up the Kings one more time.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns

    Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere says the team in practice has focused on better communication on defense.

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns 1:30

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns
'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career 5:09

'I had to be the bad guy': Matt Barnes gets ring, reflects on career
De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line 1:07

De'Aaron Fox and Kings need to be more aggressive, get to the free throw line

View More Video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops