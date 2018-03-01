More Videos

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about De'Aaron Fox's will to win after he helped lead the Kings to a 116-111 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 1, 2018.​
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about De'Aaron Fox's will to win after he helped lead the Kings to a 116-111 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 1, 2018.​ Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
Bogdanovic's scoring, Fox's clutch shot and Temple's defense help Kings end skid at 5

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

March 01, 2018 09:56 PM

The Kings ended a five-game losing streak with a 116-111 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.

De’Aaron Fox, whose shot to take the lead was blocked by Jarrett Allen with 9.1 seconds to play in regulation, hit a baseline floater over DeMarre Carroll at the buzzer to force overtime.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings (19-43) with 23 points. Fox scored 21, and Willie Cauley-Stein had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie gave the Nets (20-43) a 100-98 lead with 6.1 seconds to play in regulation with two free throws. Carroll led Brooklyn with 22 points. Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

No need for 3s

The Kings (19-43) aren’t a team that relies heavily on 3-point shooting. Sacramento entered Thursday averaging 23.4 3-point attempts, 28th in the NBA.

The Kings, however, are shooting 38.4 percent from 3 entering Thursday, second behind Golden State in percentage.

The 3-point shot wasn’t used much with good reason. The Kings piled up a 56 points in the paint in regulation. The Kings had only 12 3-point attempts through regulation, which would have been a season-low for attempts.

Temple’s defense matters

The focus Garrett Temple brings to the Kings is something to be emulated by his teammates. His ability to defend multiple positions was important Thursday night.

If Temple played on a playoff contender, he’d probably receive a lot more attention for this part of his game. He still might garner All-NBA defensive team votes this season.

Shift in responsibility

The Kings relied on bench scoring much of the season when the playing time was split almost equally between starters and reserves.

With more minutes for the starters, they’re carrying more of the scoring burden. The bench accounted for 27 points Thursday heading into overtime.

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

