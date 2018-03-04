Labissiere’s late 3 and better perimeter defense help Kings hold off Knicks

Skal Labissiere hit a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to give the Kings a 102-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings led by as many as 19 points, but found themselves in a tight game in the fourth quarter as the Knicks rallied.
New York forward Kyle O’Quinn tied the game at 99 with two free throws 16.6 seconds to go. The Kings inbounded the ball with 5.3 seconds left after the Knicks committed a foul to set up Labissiere’s game-winner.
Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings (20-44) with 22 points and seven assists. Labissiere scored 14 points.
Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks (24-40) with 24 points.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Get your weight up
The Kings struggled on offense in the fourth quarter because they couldn’t finish around the rim. Many of their missed shots near the basket came down to being unable to deal with contact down low.
For players like De’Aaron Fox and Labissiere, they should improve in that department as they get older and stronger.
The Kings aren’t a big team, so some of their efforts to finish in the paint are thwarted by physics. They shot 19 of 42 in the paint.
3-point futility
The Kings have routinely given up big numbers from the 3-point line this season, but the Knicks were 0 of 9 from beyond the arc in the first half. It was the first time this season the Kings have prevented an opponent from making a 3 in a half.
It does help that the Knicks entered Sunday averaging 7.9 made 3s and 22.3 attempts, both last in the NBA. But given the problems the Kings have had stopping the 3, they’ll take any victories in that area.
The Kings entered Sunday giving up 12.3 made 3s and 32 attempts from 3, both the most in the NBA. The Kings, however, allowed the Knicks to shoot 6 of 12 from 3 in the second half.
Getting up his shots
Kings rookie Justin Jackson’s 15 field goal attempts matched his season, which he established Nov. 7 against Oklahoma City.
Jackson did that in 25 minutes. He didn’t play down the stretch, but when he was in, Jackson didn’t fade into the background on offense.
There are a lot of games where Jackson’s involvement on offense is limited. He has to be a factor more as his game improves.
