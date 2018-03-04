More Videos

"It's kind of a mess," said Willie Cauley-Stein, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, February 28, 2018. Jason Jones jejones@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Kings’ Cauley-Stein out a second game with a back injury

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

March 04, 2018 03:45 PM

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (lower back strain) will miss his second consecutive game when the Kings host the New York Knicks on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

Kosta Koufos started in place of Cauley-Stein in Saturday’s loss to Utah.

Cauley-Stein played nine minutes before having to leave Sacramento’s Dec. 2 loss at Milwaukee with the same injury. He missed three games before returning to the lineup.

The third-year big man is averaging 12.6 points, third on the team. His 6.9 rebounds per game are tied with Zach Randolph for the team lead. Cauley-Stein also leads the Kings in steals (1.1) and blocks (0.9).

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

