Kings’ Cauley-Stein out a second game with a back injury

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (lower back strain) will miss his second consecutive game when the Kings host the New York Knicks on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.
Kosta Koufos started in place of Cauley-Stein in Saturday’s loss to Utah.
Cauley-Stein played nine minutes before having to leave Sacramento’s Dec. 2 loss at Milwaukee with the same injury. He missed three games before returning to the lineup.
The third-year big man is averaging 12.6 points, third on the team. His 6.9 rebounds per game are tied with Zach Randolph for the team lead. Cauley-Stein also leads the Kings in steals (1.1) and blocks (0.9).
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
