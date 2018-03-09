How an unlikely cast of Kings earned their coach a milestone victory over the Magic

The Kings' veterans led the way in a 94-88 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Garrett Temple had 23 points to lead Sacramento (21-45). Kosta Koufos scored a season-high 18 points to go with 12 rebounds. Vince Carter had 15 points off the bench. They were the only Kings to score in double figures. Bogdan Bogdanovic had a career-high 10 assists.

Johnathon Simmons led the Magic (20-46) with 25 points.

The win was the 200th in coach Dave Joerger's NBA coaching career.

As both teams struggled to score, the Kings' older players fueled the offense while their younger teammates couldn't get shots to fall.

The Kings were without two starters, guard De'Aaron Fox and center Willie Cauley-Stein. Both had lower back strains. It was the first game Fox missed with the injury. Cauley-Stein has missed the last four games.

Skal Labissiere left during the third quarter with a bruised left hip and did not return. Labissiere landed hard in the first half when fouled by Jonathon Simmons on a dunk attempt .

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Koufos in charge

The Kings' veteran center continues to quietly be one of their most reliable players. With Cauley-Stein out and Zach Randolph receiving a veteran's rest day, that left the bulk of the minutes for Koufos. He's rebounded at a solid rate all season, but when he can sore, it's a bonus.

Jack's World

Jack Cooley has been a fan favorite since summer league and earned himself a two-way contract with his play last July. He'd only played in one game with the Kings this season before Friday and most the most of his opportunity as the backup center.

Cooley matched his career high with eight points in eight minutes.

Rough shooting night for the young guards

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield and Frank Mason III struggled to make shots.

Bogdanovic made 3 of 12 field-goal attempts, Mason 2 of 12 and Hield 0 of 8. But they combined for 19 of Sacramento's 24 assists, led by Bogdanovic's career-high 10.

Mason had a career-high 10 rebounds to go with six assists and three steals.