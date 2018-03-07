Buddy Hield won't change his mentality. 'What do you think they've got me here for?'

One thing is for certain about Buddy Hield: He will keep shooting.

Such was the case in Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center.





Hield missed seven of his first 10 shots. That might cause some players to think twice before letting another one fly. Not Hield.

"I'm a shooter, man, and shooters gonna shoot," Hield said. "I don't care if I'm 1 for 10, the next shot, I feel I'm going to make it. If I put my head down, I can't worry about the last one, worry about the one you're taking. Just have to stay locked in and focused."

Hield finished the game 7 of 18 with a team-high 20 points.





Hield scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, making 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. The Kings outscored the Pelicans 34-29 in the fourth, and cut New Orleans' lead to 103-94 with 3:12 to play after trailing by as many as 23.

The Pelicans played the fourth quarter without All-Star Anthony Davis, who left in the third quarter with a left ankle injury.

New Orleans (38-26) still had enough from Nikola Mirotic (26 points) and Jrue Holiday (23 points) to win its 10th straight game.

Hield's 18 shot attempts matched his season high from Nov. 25 against the Los Angeles Clippers. There are a lot of games Hield doesn't shoot as much as he'd probably like, doesn't get the minutes to find his rhythm or when his shots just aren't falling.

His approach is unwavering.

"Same mentality the whole time, keep shooting," Hield said. "What do you think they've got me here for? Make shots, make plays for my teammates and score the ball. I can't run from that. I've got to stay aggressive with whatever I do."

The second-year guard has no plans of turning down his attack mode on offense. Hield has been called "thirsty" for shots by his teammates. It doesn't bother him.

"My teammates see I'm better when I'm making shots," Hield said. "That's where my confidence comes from, when I make shots and help my teammates out."

Hield said a bad game does not linger with him. It's all a part of his shooter's mentality.

"My confidence is high, man," Hield said. "If I have a bad game, nobody will ever see. I always have the same face and I'm always the same player and won't let one bad game affect me."

The Kings (20-45) have lost 7 of 10. They finished Wednesday's game without starting point guard De'Aaron Fox, who played five minutes before leaving in the first quarter with lower back stiffness. The Kings were already without Willie Cauley-Stein, who was out for a third consecutive game with a lower back strain.

Zach Randolph had 19 points for the Kings. Rookie point guard Frank Mason III matched his season high of 16 points and also had six assists.