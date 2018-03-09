Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) follows through on a dunk after a steal against the New York Knicks in the first quarter during their game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) follows through on a dunk after a steal against the New York Knicks in the first quarter during their game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
Jason Jones

Two Kings starters out against Magic because of back injuries

By Jason Jones

March 09, 2018 01:39 PM

Kings starting point guard De'Aaron Fox and starting center Willie Cauley-Stein will miss Friday's game against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center with lower back strains.

Cauley-Stein will miss his fourth consecutive game. Fox left Wednesday’s loss to New Orleans in the first quarter with lower back stiffness.

Cauley-Stein averages 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks. He is tied with Zach Randolph for the team lead in rebounds per game and leads the Kings in steals and blocks.

Fox averages 11.2 points and a team-high 4.2 assists.

