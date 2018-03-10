Skal Labissier, the Sacramento Kings’ second-year forward, calmly sank a three with 1.6 seconds remaining to give the Kings a 102-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings talk about the play and their recent posi McClatchy
Hard fall sidelines Kings' Skal Labissiere while two starters remain questionable

By Jason Jones

March 10, 2018 04:26 PM

Kings forward Skal Labissiere will miss Sunday's game at Denver with a bruised left hip.

Labissiere landed hard in the first half while attempting to catch a lob for a dunk Friday night against the Orlando Magic. Labissiere stayed in the game but was removed during the third quarter because of the injury.

The second-year forward averages 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Two starters, guard De'Aaron Fox and center Willie Cauley-Stein, are questionable with lower back strains.

Cauley-Stein has missed four games; Fox sat out Friday's win over the Magic.

Cauley-Stein averages 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks. He leads the Kings in steals and blocks and is tied with Zach Randolph in rebounds per game.

Fox averages 11.2 points a team-high 4.2 assists.



