Vince Carter, center, and the Kings couldn't find a way past Paul George, left, Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder on Monday in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki The Associated Press
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Bogdanovic finds his shot, but Kings can’t hold off big three as Thunder rally to win

By Jason Jones

March 12, 2018 08:03 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

The "big three" helped the Oklahoma City Thunder hold of the Kings 106-101 on Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Kings led 79-78 after three quarters and 83-82 with 10:12 left in the fourth, but the Thunder used a 20-9 run to take control of the game.

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony each scored 21 points to lead the Thunder (40-29). Russell Westbrook notched his 20th triple-double of the season with 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings (21-47) with 19 points. Garrett Temple and Justin Jackson each scored 15 points, and De'Aaron Fox had 11 points and 10 assists.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Quietly steady

Kosta Koufos has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in four consecutive games and five of his last seven. He had 10 in just 16 minutes Monday.

Koufos knows how he is as a player and doesn't play outside of himself. He's been steady whenever called upon or major minutes, especially on defense. He prides himself on doing things that go unnoticed and is the kind of example the Kings need in the locker room.

Finding his shot

Bogdanovic broke a streak of three games scoring less than 10 points. He'd shot 5 of 28 in his previous three games before going 6 of 11 Monday.

Bogdanovic found other ways to contribute, but the Kings struggle to score most nights, so his offense is needed.

Rough night for Randolph

Zach Randolph, the Kings' leading scorer this season, shot 5 of 18 in 23 minutes. He also had a rough start on defense, as he had to chase Anthony on the perimeter, a mismatch clearly in Anthony's favor.

Randolph had 29 points and 12 rebounds the last time the Kings faced the Thunder on Feb. 22 in Sacramento.

