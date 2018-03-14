Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings' Skal Labissiere's injury to keep him out a third straight game

By Jason Jones

March 14, 2018 03:05 PM

Kings forward Skal Labissiere will miss his third consecutive game with a bruised left hip. The Kings host the Miami Heat on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Labissiere is recovering from landing hard on his side last Friday in a win over Orlando. He missed Sunday's loss at Denver and Monday's loss at Oklahoma City.

Labissiere was trying to catch a lob pass near the rim last Friday when he was fouled by Orlando's Johnathon Simmons and landed hard under the basket.

He stayed in the game but left with the injury during the third quarter.

Labissiere is averaging 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds this season.

