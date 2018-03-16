Skal Labissiere set to return for Kings tonight at Warriors

Kings forward Skal Labissiere is listed as probable for tonight's game at the Golden State Warriors.
Labsissiere missed the previous three games with a bruised left hip suffered last Friday against Orlando. He landed hard on his side when trying to catch a lob pass against the Magic.
Labissiere is averaging 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds this season.
The Warriors will be without three of their four All-Stars.
Never miss a local story.
Kevin Durant (right rib soreness), Stephen Curry (right ankle) and Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) are out.
Comments