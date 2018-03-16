Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere says the team in practice has focused on better communication on defense. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere says the team in practice has focused on better communication on defense. Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee
Skal Labissiere set to return for Kings tonight at Warriors

March 16, 2018 02:36 PM

Kings forward Skal Labissiere is listed as probable for tonight's game at the Golden State Warriors.

Labsissiere missed the previous three games with a bruised left hip suffered last Friday against Orlando. He landed hard on his side when trying to catch a lob pass against the Magic.

Labissiere is averaging 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds this season.

The Warriors will be without three of their four All-Stars.

Kevin Durant (right rib soreness), Stephen Curry (right ankle) and Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) are out.

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

