Golden State Warriors' Omri Casspi (18) passes away from the Sacramento Kings' Skal Labissiere, right, on Friday, March 16, 2018, in Oakland. Ben Margot AP
Hield's big night and Fox's fearless play lead Sacramento Kings past Warriors

By Jason Jones

March 16, 2018 10:23 PM

OAKLAND

Buddy Hield scored 22 points, including three clutch free throws, to go with seven rebounds and seven assists as the Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors 98-93 Friday night at Oracle Arena. Hield's assists tied his career high.

Sacramento (23-47) has won three of its last five games and two in a row.

Willie Cauley-Stein blocked an attempted 3-pointer by Nick Young that would have tied the score after Hield gave the Kings a 96-93 lead with 13.2 seconds to play with two free throws.

Skal Labissiere added 15 points for the Kings, who are 2-1 against the defending NBA champions this season with a fourth meeting coming up on March 31 at Golden 1 Center.

Quinn Cook led the Warriors (52-17) with a career-high 25 points. Young had 16 points. All-Star forward Draymond Green had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Warriors were without All-Stars Stephen Curry (ankle), Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (fractured finger).

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Fox is fearless

It's one thing to take a shot in a clutch situation on a good night. It's another to do so on a bad night. De'Aaron Fox was 0 for 5 from the field and scoreless before going 3 for 3 in the final three minutes of the game.

On a night he could have easily put his head down with Cook having a career performance, Fox showed the moxie that has the Kings so high on his potential.

Quinn who?

The Kings have had a knack for giving up big games to relatively unknown players. Cook is the latest to do so.

Give him his due for stepping up with three All-Stars out for the Warriors.

Skal is back, and he's not shy

Labissiere returned to the lineup after missing three games with a bruised left hip. He eased back into the offense, taking 12 shots and staying in attack mode. He also had five rebounds and three assists.

He made three 3-pointers, to match his career high.

