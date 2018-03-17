Kings Q&A: Will Shumpert play at all this season? Why are fans mad about winning?

SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Kings beat writer Jason Jones explains how once the NBA calendar turns to March, winners can become losers. If a team is really committed to realizing its draft lottery goals, here's what they'll do. Hector Amezcua

Sacramento Kings beat writer Jason Jones explains how once the NBA calendar turns to March, winners can become losers. If a team is really committed to realizing its draft lottery goals, here's what they'll do. Hector Amezcua