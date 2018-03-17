Sacramento Kings beat writer Jason Jones explains how once the NBA calendar turns to March, winners can become losers. If a team is really committed to realizing its draft lottery goals, here's what they'll do. Hector Amezcua
Sacramento Kings beat writer Jason Jones explains how once the NBA calendar turns to March, winners can become losers. If a team is really committed to realizing its draft lottery goals, here's what they'll do. Hector Amezcua
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Kings Q&A: Will Shumpert play at all this season? Why are fans mad about winning?

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

March 17, 2018 06:52 PM

Throughout the season, Jason Jones answers readers’ questions about the team in a weekly Twitter mailbag. Tweet your questions with the hashtag #JonesHoldsCourt.

Q: Will Shumpert play this season? And will he opt in to the Kings next year?

– Iceduck7, ‏@Sladek7

A: It would be a shock at this point if Iman Shumpert were to play this season. He's played in 14 games all season and with the Kings focused on their young players, there's no need to throw him into the mix.

Shumpert is almost certain to opt in for next season. Having dealt with foot and knee injuries, this is not the time for Shumpert to test free agency when he has $11 million guaranteed for next season, even if he's not a part of the Kings' long-term plans.

I'm intrigued by what Shumpert might add. He's only 27 and has shown he can play in pressure situations, having been a part of Cleveland's 2016 NBA championship team. Shumpert will be motivated to show the rest of the league he is healthy and that he can play a key role on a team.

Q: Why are fans so against the team winning ball games? The team builds chemistry & cohesiveness in wins, plus there aren't really any "for sure" players in the draft, as evidenced by many "busts." I get wanting a high pick, but isn't building culture better?

– David F-W, ‏@LowBrassDude93

A: It's because draft picks are a sign of hope, until a player is attached to that pick. And every fanbase hopes they are a player away from success, and that player might be found in the top three picks. So with every win, that lessens the odds of picking first.

The team with worst record only has a 25 percent chance of picking first, by the way. There are still plenty of examples of teams ending up with high picks and missing on good player.

For a team like the Kings, the losses will come. But anytime their young players can figure out how to win a tough game, that's a positive sign. They have plenty of practice at losing. For change to begin, the Kings must emphasize winning habits at every opportunity.

Q: It still is mind-boggling that the kings drafted a defense-first freak athlete big in Stein, seem to be pleased with his development (according to you, in one of the first #JonesHoldsCourt articles), and yet still need rim protection... Something doesn’t add up

– Max Mathews‏, @MaxMathews15

A: It's quite simple. Willie Cauley-Stein is not a traditional, stand in the paint, big man.

Cauley-Stein's strength defensively is in his versatility, and he's admitted he's uncomfortable anchoring the defense in the middle. Also, Cauley-Stein improved earlier this season when he played power forward.

No matter where Cauley-Stein plays, the Kings need help with their interior defense.

The Kings entered Saturday averaging 4.1 blocks, tied for 25th in the NBA, with Cauley-Stein leading the team at 1.0 per game. He's also not a prolific rebounder (his 6.9 average is a career high). A long-term pairing with a rugged defender could benefit Cauley-Stein (similar to how well he's played with Kosta Koufos) and free him to defend away from the basket and use his height to cause problems.

Better on-ball defense on the perimeter would strengthen their inside protection, too. But when there are breakdowns, it would help to have someone to take charges and block shots in the paint.

Now for this week's non-Kings question:

Q: Other than a pair of original Jordan 1s, what single pair of kicks would you do anything for?

– copyboy1‏, @copyboy1

A: That's a tough one. It would have to be a unique shoe, more specifically a unique Jordan. My favorite Jordans are the 3, 11, 12 and 13. Of that bunch, I'm going with a rare shoe, the Jordan 3, Kobe Bryant player edition. They would match my Omega Psi Phi gear, the 3s are extra comfortable and its not a shoe you see much, if at all.







Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops