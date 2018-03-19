Vince Carter passes Ewing, Hield stays unselfish, but Blake Griffin overpowers the Kings

Blake Griffin looked like the All-Star he's been when a Los Angeles Clipper, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-90 victory over the Kings Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Reggie Bullock added 17 points and All-Star center Andre Drummond grabbed 16 rebounds for the Pistons (31-39).

Buddy Hield had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Kings (23-49). De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and four assists while Justin Jackson had 15 points.

The Kings were without starting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore left hamstring).

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Broken offense

The Kings looked out of sorts in their halfcourt offense much of the game. Not having Bogdanovic, one of their best playmakers, didn't help.

The 3-point shot also wasn't friendly to the Kings. Sacramento shot just 6 of 23 from beyond the arc (26.1 percent).

Keeping it going

Hield's recent play is impressive, not because of his scoring, but because he's making sure to contribute in other areas. Teammates have been complimentary of his efforts on defense and he continues to fill the stat sheet with rebounds and assists.

Hield has at least six rebounds in four straight games and at least three assists in his last four as well. He entered Monday averaging 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Half man, still half amazing

Vince Carter, 41, had a breakaway dunk in the first half, and passed Patrick Ewing to move to 22nd all-time in NBA history for scoring. The three put Carter at 24,817 points, two more than Ewing.

Jerry West is 21st on the list at 25,192.

Carter has said he has plans to retire after this season and has shown he can still help a team before he does.