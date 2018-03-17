Hield is showing growth for Kings, but Jazz hold on behind Mitchell and Gobert

Utah Jazz rookie standout Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and center Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks to hold off the Kings for a 103-97 victory Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
The Kings (23-48) had won two in a row.
Gobert blocked a layup by Bogdan Bogdanovic with 33.6 to play and the Kings trailing 96-94. Bogdanovic then fouled Ricky Rubio, who made two free throws to give Utah (40-30) a cushion. The Kings' coaches would have preferred not to foul in that situation and take their chances playing defense rather than concede two free throws.
Buddy Hield led the Kings with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists. Bogdanovic had 12 points, but shot five of 17.
Here are three takeaways from the game.
Well-rounded Buddy
Saturday was the third straight game Hield had at least 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Hield is known for his shooting ability, but his ability to impact the game in multiple ways would be a sign of growth.
Hield entered Saturday averaging 1.7 assists, but has 13 in his last two games.
Guards on the glass
Besides Hield, Frank Mason was another guard trying to grab rebounds. The shortest King had six rebounds in 21 minutes, which was more than any of the Kings' starters.
Rest plan
Zach Randolph was held out as the Kings were back to sitting out older players. It's no surprise Randolph would sit, given Saturday was the second of back-to-back games.
Two healthy veterans didn't play against the Jazz. Vince Carter also didn't play. He missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons.
