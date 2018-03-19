Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) celebrates a three point basket to help seal the Kings overtime 123-119 win against the Miami Heat at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic to sit out against Detroit with hamstring injury

By Jason Jones

March 19, 2018 12:47 PM

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will miss tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons at Golden 1 Center with a sore left hamstring.

Bogdanovic is averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 68 games (42 starts) this season. The rookie from Serbia is shooting 44.5 percent this season, but just 38.8 percent in the 14 games since the All-Star break.

The Kings are coming off a stretch of five games in seven nights in five different cities. After Saturday's loss at Utah, Bogdanovic said that the stretch had been physically taxing. Bogdanovic shot 5 of 17 at Utah.

